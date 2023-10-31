We can now read what those who have seen the Godzilla series titled Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters.

Very soon the series Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters will arrive on Apple TV+, where we will see very important details of this monsterverse that began with the movie Godzilla (2014).

Official synopsis: “After the epic battle between Godzilla and the titans that devastated San Francisco and the shocking revelation that the monsters are real, two brothers, following in their father’s footsteps, discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch. The clues lead them to the world of monsters and to army officer Lee Shaw, who knows more than people think. The dramatic story, spanning three generations, reveals buried secrets and the ways in which momentous events can impact our lives.”

First reviews:

Of all the installments in the franchise, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is easily the most ambitious and complex to date.

It’s not exactly the high point of the monsterverse, but it’s not far from its lowest point either. Highlights include satisfying long-form world-building and a hugely enjoyable dual performance from Kurt and Wyatt Russell.

If you want to see wrestling with giant creatures, you won’t get it here. Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters is slowly and carefully beginning to flesh out this universe.

Let’s hope the remaining episodes of the season get to the point but move quickly. As it stands, it feels like one leg of the monsterverse that chooses to focus too much on the human half of the equation.

The focus on individual people spurred into action by the appearance of Godzilla and his fellow Titans is exactly what makes the show a delightful surprise, one that looks like it has the potential to be a proper hit for Apple Tv+.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters understands that the medium (TV – streaming), effectively uniting action, scale and mystery with the needs and demands of small screen human drama.

If you come to this series expecting to see a lot of giant monsters fighting (like me), you will be a little disappointed because it is a character-driven story. The pilot episode is fantastic.

It’s a setup that satisfies the first rule of good genre entertainment: establishing characters in play that work in any type of story.

The series Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters will premiere on November 17 on Apple TV+.