On Friday, October 20, THE LEGACY adaptation of the novel Uncle Silas opens in theaters, and at cinemascomics we were able to speak with its director Lisa Mulcahy

Lisa Mulcahy is a noted film and television director whose vision and storytelling skills have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. The director returns to the field of feature films after almost a decade focused on directing television series from the British Isles. Among them, highly popular serials such as the Irish-produced police crime Blood (2018); Years and Years (2018), miniseries starring Emma Thompson; and Ridley Road (2021), her first collaboration with LEGACY star Agnes O’Casey.

In this interview, the director tells us about her new work, The Legacy, an adaptation of the novel Uncle Silas, by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu. From the screenwriter’s vision of her with the character of Maud played masterfully by Agnes O’Casey. To the incredible cinematography of Eleanor Bowman, whose work on the film earned her the Best Cinematography award at the Galway Film Fleadh. You can watch the video below:

SYNOPSIS

Based on the classic mystery novel Uncle Silas by Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu. In the depths of a vast and remote estate in wild Ireland lives Maud, an 18-year-old girl recently punished by the sudden death of her father and heir to all her assets. Her uncle Silas, suspected of murder, is considered Maud’s trustee until she turns 21. The wolves begin to surround her… with Silas being the puppet master of a group of predators, all eager to get her piece of meat. she.

THE film stars Ages O’Casey, the veteran Irish actor David Wilmot, with a brand-new career in national cinema where we find gems such as The Irishman (2011) and Calvary (2014), by John Michael McDonagh; and feature debut Holly Sturton, among others.

The film was awarded at the Galway Film Fleadh with the New Talent awards for Agnes O’Casey and Best Cinematography, awarded to Eleanor Bowman.