October 26 – 12.15pm – MILAN

Dear ball boys, we need more attention, thank you. The warning comes directly from the Football League, which sent a circular to all clubs on this very topic. In fact, it happened that two balls were thrown onto the pitch at the same time, or handed over to a player when the game was restarted, due to an imperfect understanding between the boys present on the sidelines. With the effect of unnecessarily lengthening the game phases. In short, we need greater understanding between the ball boys themselves, who are implicitly asked to always carefully follow all phases of the match.

In the Letter from the League, reference is made to “the provisions of the Rules of the Game of Football in Rule no. 2 (“The Ball – FIGC Official Decisions point 5 letter ij”), which provides as follows: “The ball boys and auxiliary ball boys must be duly instructed for the correct performance of their task by a manager designated by the host club, a person who before the match may be called by the referee to clarify the type of instructions provided and who must remain available inside the playing area for the entire duration of the match itself. In particular, ball boys and girls must be advised to be very careful in carrying out their tasks in order to avoid two or more balls being thrown at the same time to a player or onto the pitch. The host club will be held responsible for any unsportsmanlike behavior or more generally not compliant with the provisions of this point 5), carried out by ball kids and auxiliary ball kids and the referee must mention it in the match report. Being a ball boy is a wonderful experience for many kids, but paradoxically it is not a game, but an important part in its own way in managing a match. And, here too, as on the pitch, you need to make as few mistakes as possible.

