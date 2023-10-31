If you are passionate about video games, and want to elevate your gaming experience, the new LG UltraGear monitors have a special limited edition with motifs and designs from one of the most popular video games that exist today: League of Legends. In this post we are going to introduce you to them, we will tell you their technical characteristics and also how you can get hold of them. So, if you’re interested, this is for you!

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QL monitor is the true champion

Focused on gaming, this new limited edition monitor has a 27-inch screen and a QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels), with which we will enjoy impressive quality during our games.

Thanks to its 240Hz image refresh rate, we are going to see everything super fluid, and if we add the 0.03 millisecond maximum response speed, everything becomes immediate. To these features we must add an HDMI 2.1 connection, with which we can ensure the highest quality of the new releases, both on consoles and PC.

And if that’s not enough, inside it also has AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which is also now compatible with NVIDIA graphics cards and the G-Sync interface. So that in addition to quality, fluidity and immediacy, everything we see is without any blinking.

League of Legends adds to the design and aesthetics

We know you are a fan of League of Legends, and your favorite video game is best played with a monitor to match. That’s why the entire exterior chassis is inspired by the Hextech themed design from League of Legends.

And not content with that, the entire graphical interface of the monitor is also built on the same design pattern. Thus, even when you are not playing League of Legends, you will not have the feeling of leaving the video game at any time.

The Pre-purchase phase has gifts for you

This new exclusive edition will be launched on the market on November 13, 2023. But if you don’t want to wait for it to be available, you can pre-purchase it right now on LG’s official website.

If you get it before the departure date, you will get a very special gift if you apply the coupon “LGMONITORLOL10” with which you will have a 10% discount on the price. Also, if you later add the coupon “LGMONITORLOL”, three packs of a champion plus 1 exclusive skin. And who are they? Jayce Brighthammer, Snow Moon Caitlyn and Project VI. And also, we cannot forget that everything is with free shipping in 24/72 hours.

If, on the other hand, you want to wait for the moment it goes on sale, you are not only going to take the monitor. As a gift, you will also receive a champion pack and a Jayce Brighthammer skin.

LG UltraGear 27GR95QE has a lot to offer

In addition to the new special limited edition of League of Legends, the LG UltraGear monitor range has one more member in its family, also in the 27-inch size. This is the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE monitor, with OLED technology and focused on gaming, which has the same internal characteristics as the League of Legends model, but in this case, maintaining LG’s original design lines.

As for the specifications, we have the same: 0.03 milliseconds maximum response speed, 33 million self-luminous pixels that offer the only pure black on the market, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

You will find these two models, both the monitor with standard designs and the special limited edition of League Of Legends, on the official LG website.