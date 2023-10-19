Shiba Inu is not having a good time.

According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, echoed by CryptoPotato, 91% of people who have invested funds in memecoin are currently underwater. That is, 2% more than what was registered a month ago.

The cryptoscience company has further revealed that More than 70% of investors have joined the Shiba Inu ecosystem more than a year ago27% have done so in the last 12 months, while only 2% have joined the bandwagon in the last 30 days.

Aside from the growing number of incumbents that are now in the red, IntoTheBlock estimates that the concentration of large investors has also increased.

At the moment, large investors own 78% of SHIB’s outstanding supplywhile a month ago, the percentage stood at 63%.

Now, is there anything to worry about?

The latest cryptocurrency market correction and the fact that Shiba Inu has been trading far from its peak levels for almost 2 years has significantly affected SHIB investors, But in any case, there are voices that predict a positive trend.

Despite being 91% away from its all-time high recorded in October 2021, SHIB has some chances to reach its former glory and start a new bull run. At least that’s what Shibarium market strategist – LUCIE – and user X (Twitter) – $SHIB KNIGHT – believe.

The first claims that memecoin could rebound, as it speaks of “goodness” finally “prevailing.” He also argues that it is totally decentralized and “represents the people.”

On the one hand, $SHIB KNIGHT assumes that the asset could jump to an 8-month high due to the fact that it has remained above a crucial support line “all along.”