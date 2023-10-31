The PlayStation Plus free games of the month of October have been the least played in recent years.

We are just a few hours away from knowing what the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games for the month of November 2023, something for which there is already a date marked in red on the calendar. Given this, we have already made our own predictions and the players have also done the same with their requests. While waiting for that moment to arrive, it has been discovered that The games that were added to the subscription service during this month of October have been the least played by the community.

This is how the TrueTrohpies colleagues explain it, ensuring that the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games that were added during the month of October 2023 only 11% of PS5 and PS4 users have played them. A really low register and one of the worst figures that the bets offered by the service have achieved Sony’s subscription service in recent years, something that reveals the delicate moment in which the subscription service is and the quality of the games they offer.

Therefore, it seems that the inclusion of the list led by Gotham Knights has not been able to seduce the publicso we will have to see if in the month of November things turn around or this downward trend continues, something worrying for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

These are the 7 games that are leaving PlayStation Plus in November

In another order of things, the 7 games that will leave the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog are already known, so they are the titles that They belong to the Last chance to play section. They are the ones you can see in the following list:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

Therefore, Don’t hesitate to play these games before next November 21since it will be the moment in which they will disappear from the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles.

