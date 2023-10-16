Windows 10 monthly updates, also known as Patch Tuesdays, promise to keep our devices secure, stable and compatible. And, although it is very important to install them, they can also cause problems or, failing that, not be installed due to a specific or general computer failure.

The latter, precisely, is what happened with the KB5031356 update of last October 10. Some users have encountered the news that the update has not been installed along with a missing file error message. The good news is that Microsoft has already found a solution to the problem.

An update that fails to install

According to the Redmond company, affected users can see how the installation of the update in question starts and even shows progress, but at one point it gets stuck. One of the most common errors that usually appears in the Update History section is “8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA)”.

Microsoft was quick to recognize the problem and offer a solution. Users who have received the aforementioned error message have two ways to try to normalize the installation of updates on their computers. One of them is completely automatic and the other requires manual work. Let’s see.

The firm led by Satya Nadella has addressed the KB5031356 update issue with a system known as Known Issue Rollback (KIR), which should be applied automatically in the next few days. Windows 10 users (non-business) will only have to try to reinstall the update from Windows Update.

When it comes to enterprise computers under the supervision of system administrators, things change. In this case, they will be the ones who must download the MSI file of the solution when it is available and apply it according to their needs. Now, for both cases, there is also an advanced solution.

It should be noted that, before making any changes of this level in the system, it is necessary to have a backup copy and that it is always recommended wait for automatic solution. With this clear, let’s see the step by step to apply this advanced solution without having to wait for the resolution through the KIR route:

Open Command Prompt with Administrator privileges. Run the following command without the quotes: “Dism /online /cleanup-image /RestoreHealth”. Once the system restore finishes, check again for updates from Windows Update.

Images: Microsoft | Ahkâm

