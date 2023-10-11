Far from settling for the extensive catalog that the Asian company already has, Xiaomi continues to explore new options with which to make life simpler, and more technological, for its users. Now, through one of its latest proposals: a connected panel that allows us to centralize the control of our home from the same screen.

As home automation has become easier, thanks to the wide variety of products that allow us to automate and control all types of functions, having a panel that allows us to centralize the management of all these objects has become essential. a need. And this is precisely one of the latest innovations that Xiaomi has decided to launch on the market.

Under the name Xiaomi Smart Home Panel, we find a 3.23-inch smart panel that will allow us to have complete control of our home just a few touches away. We tell you all the details.

Support for up to 5,500 devices

This Xiaomi Smart Home Panel allows us to integrate up to 5,500 devices through its Bluetooth Mesh connection, in addition to as many subdevices. A range large enough to allow us to synchronize all types of gadgets that we have installed in our home, offering us the option of having control of a large number of settings by simply activating a series of voice commands. Without having to interact individually with each of them.

And despite the fact that the device has three physical buttons at the bottom of the screen, users will be able to interact with it by voice through Xiao AI, its assistant based on Artificial Intelligence. So it will not be necessary to go to the place where we have carried out the installation, just by using our voice we will be able to create light environments, use any smart speaker that we have connected or ask it to wake us up tomorrow at the time we have to start. to work.

Works even if the network is disconnected

As our home becomes more connected, the stability of our WiFi network is essential to prevent our devices from stopping working. However, Xiaomi has also thought about this type of scenarios when designing this Smart Home Panel, ensuring that it is capable of working even if we have occasional disconnections from our network. However, in this case we will not be able to use voice commands and we will have to use the physical buttons mentioned previously. So there will be no problems with the configuration previously made until the connection is reestablished.

As usually happens in this type of launch, Xiaomi has decided to start a crowdfunding campaign to present the product and begin marketing it if the requested amount is reached. For all users who support the product in this phase, they will be able to obtain it for a price that is around €40 at the exchange rate. Once it officially lands on the market, its price is expected to be somewhat higher, around €45. Which is still, in most cases, much cheaper than the rest of the similar options we have on the market.