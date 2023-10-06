Throughout history we have seen many types of strange keyboards, such as the abKey or the iGrip, but what Google has just done is… another bummer. Because yes, the latest from Google (Google Japan, to be exact) is a keyboard. Shaped like a cap. With a single key. And you can make it in your own home using cardboard and showing off some knowledge of Arduino.

This invention has a name: Gboard CAPS. In Spanish it is less funny, but in English it is a very nice play on words because “cap” in English is “cap”. It would be something like “GBoard Cap”. Curiosities aside, the truth is that the invention has its intricacies, because it allows you to write on your mobile phone by rotating the cap and hitting your head.

One second, I’ll answer this WhatsApp (he proceeds to take his cap out of his backpack)

How does this peculiar cap work? Well it does using a gyroscope installed inside. And the cap is really pure aesthetics. The crumb is inside. The device is actually a helmet with an M5StickC Plus plate that we can rotate. By rotating the cap, we will move between the different characters. When we reach the one we want, we will simply have to press the cap from top to bottom, as if our head were a switch. Atama Input, they call it from Google Japan. Atama (頭) means head.

It is a device that, obviously, does not have official support from Google, but that anyone can make at home. In fact, you have the instructions on GitHub and the plan to make the cap in PDF at this link. It does not require very advanced knowledge, but the truth is that, although the cap, the outside part, can be made with cardboard, the interior does require a 3D printer. The plans, again, are available on GitHub.

Something striking is that it is not necessary to manufacture it to test it. Google has launched an augmented reality platform that, through our webcam, allows us to get an idea of ​​how the Gboard CAP works.

The really interesting thing is that, leaving ergonomics aside, since all the code is open, anyone can use and adapt it to implement it in other designs. In fact, the image above gives us some nice ideas. Although things are what they are: a cap shaped like a key that works as a keyboard is cool.

To take off your hat.

