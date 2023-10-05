Progressively, the number of devices that have the ability to connect to the Internet to improve their characteristics or expand their number of functions has not stopped growing, with the domestic space being one of the scenarios that concentrates a greater number of these products. The latest from Movistar, its commitment to WiFi appliances. We tell you.

IoT is the English acronym for what is known as the Internet of Things. Or, in other words, the concept that refers to all those devices that depend on the Internet either to function or, failing that, to offer their users a greater number of functions. As technology has made it possible, the number of connected objects has not stopped growing: From watches to our mobile phone. Going through speakers, video surveillance cameras or even traditional appliances. And this has been precisely the category that Movistar has focused on.

Recently, the blue company has inaugurated a new section on its website called “WiFi Appliances”, which brings together some of the main appliances it has in its catalog and that allow you to connect both to the network and to other devices. And that, together, help us make our home a much more intelligent and connected space.

Add an appliance to your Movistar pack

Once we access the WiFi Appliances section we can see all the products in the Movistar catalog: From refrigerators to dishwashers. Going through robot vacuum cleaners or washing machines, among many other options. In the file for all of them we can see how it is possible to add each of these appliances to the pack that we have already contracted with the operator.

As users, we can choose the rate that best suits us and add it to the contract we currently have with the rate. Movistar offers us, as a base, three types of installments to pay in 48, 36 or 24 months. In all of them, the installation of the appliance by a technician who comes to our home for free is included. And, in addition, if we are interested, we also have the option of having the old appliance removed for subsequent recycling process.

Taking this Samsung dishwasher as an example, when we access its product sheet all the payment options appear. We can assume a payment of €22.60 for 48 months. Or we can choose to reduce the number of months to 24 in exchange for facing a fee of €45.20 per month. Once all payments are paid, the user will be able to purchase the appliance by paying a final fee of €1.

In case of withdrawal

And what happens if we want to unsubscribe from MiMovistar or Fusión before we have finished paying for the appliance in question? In this case, the blue operator offers us the option of continuing with the lease as we were doing until that moment, although the fee could be different. However, we also have the option of terminating the contract early. In this situation, we are offered two options.

On the one hand, purchase the appliance in question for the current cost at that time. Or, failing that, return the device as long as we keep the box and it is in good condition. In this case, we will have to pay the percentage that is reflected in the contract. In both situations, we will have to contact the operator to reach an agreement satisfactory to both parties.