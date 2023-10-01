The Asian giant is becoming less and less giant. The hangover from the strict one-child policy applied for decades by Beijing, added to the changes that the country faces at a social, economic and cultural level, have turned China’s demographic graphs into curves in free fall, so pronounced that they bring it closer to the uncomfortable winter that we know so well here, on the old continent. Its layout is clear. Its effects too. For now, China has seen in recent months how its population decreased for the first time in more than six decades and neighboring India took away its position as the most populous nation on the planet.

More than these milestones, symbolic in the end, what is worrying in China are their consequences: what repercussions the population “puncture” can have.

What do the figures say? That in demographic terms, today’s China has little, very little to do with that of 20 years ago, nor, of course, that of half a century ago. The figures are clear. Statista tables show that its birth rate has plummeted over the last decade, going from 14.6 births per thousand inhabitants in 2012 to only 6.8 in 2022. In between, the country has struggled with COVID-19 , true, but the downward pattern of its curve has been sustained and was clearly pointing downwards already in 2021, when the rate was 10.4.

The World Side ours another graphic that is equally eloquent and that broadens the focus a little more. Since the 1960s, the Chinese fertility rate has plummeted by 84%: from 7.5 births per woman in 1963 it has fallen to 1.2 in 2021. Once again, the drop has been practically sustained over the last few decades, with very slight spikes. Something similar occurs with population growth, which went from moving at around 3% annually in the early 1970s to below one percentage point at the turn of the century and moved to a negative value in 2022.

Are there other perspectives? Yes. Instead of analyzing the figures with a historical approach, we can see them in the light of what is happening in other parts of the world, including, for example, Europe. The reading is more or less the same. If we look at the crude birth rate, an indicator that shows the number of live births in a population per thousand inhabitants, we see that China moves at values ​​similar to those of much of Europe, including Spain.

The Asian giant’s rate is 7.5, compared to 7.1 in our country, 7.7 in Portugal or 6.8 in Italy. Nothing to do with the 16.4 in India and Indonesia, the 15 in Vietnam or 9 in Thailand. And although its results are still higher, China is increasingly approaching the data of two Asian countries with a serious demographic problem: Japan, which scored 6.6; and South Korea (5.1). In 2021, their distance from them was, respectively, 0.9 and 2.4 points. A decade earlier, in 2011, that advantage was much larger, at 5 and 3.9. The map was noticeably different in the 1960s, when China’s birth rate was 43.4.

What are the consequences? The immediate consequences have already been felt. And with a strong symbolic load. At the beginning of the year, the National Statistics Office (ONE) released figures that show that in 2022 the number of inhabitants of the country was reduced by 850,000 people, a historic result for several reasons.

First, because it represents the nation’s first population decline in more than 60 years. You have to go back to 1961 and the Great Famine that devastated the country between 1959 and the early 1960s to find a worse prick. Second, because although experts predicted a decrease, it has come ahead. “We are facing a historic turning point,” Yi Fuxian, an expert in Chinese demography, assured Asia Nikkei. Only a few months later came the second demographic and symbolic blow: the defeat of India, at least according to UN estimates.

But… And on a social and economic level? That is the key issue, which has already led the country’s authorities to launch a plan to increase birth rates and seek solutions. The challenge: alleviate the consequences that the loss of labor and the aging of the population would have, with what it would mean for State services. According to data collected by the BBC, the working-age population is now around 875 million people in China, just over 60% of the national census. However, in 2021 the Government already assumed a significant loss of that labor “muscle”, with the loss of 35 million in a matter of five years.





How complex is the challenge? “China’s demographic structure in 2018 was similar to that of Japan in 1992. And in 2040 it will be similar to that of Japan in 2020,” Yi Fuxian, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, commented to the British network: “By 2031 -2035, China will do worse than the US in all demographic metrics and in terms of economic growth.” The consequences go further and affect points as sensitive as the country’s pension system.

The Executive is already trying to find solutions to, for example, reduce the costs of breeding, but its situation presents important differences with respect to Japan or South Korea: perhaps its demographic indicators are not yet like those of these two neighboring nations, but the The country’s situation is also different. “China is getting old before it gets rich, it doesn’t even have the financial resources to completely follow Japan’s path,” the expert adds.

What are the causes? If the consequences of the demographic crash are complex, its causes are no less so. An obvious one is the one-child policy firmly applied for decades by Beijing. The measure was designed to prevent overpopulation between 1980 and 2016, when the authorities allowed up to two offspring per couple, a first step that others have followed and which led them in July 2021 to announce that families could have as many offspring as they wanted. .

Behind the demographic change, however, there are many more factors, as evidenced by the fact that the spike in births that followed the lifting of the child policy in 2016 was something specific that did not serve to correct the trend. The reason: the phenomenon responds to cultural, social and economic factors. Two years ago, a survey by the Communist Youth League of China showed, for example, that more than 40% of young women living in cities had no plans to get married. Some even point out that, unlike what happened decades ago, having only one child or even none has become “the social norm.”

Images: Alexander Schimmeck (Unsplash) and The World Bank

