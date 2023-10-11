Silicon Valley millionaires are characterized by being beings tormented by a constant mixture of inner search and excess free time. Sometimes this makes them delve into the mystique of psychotropic drugs, or simply remain unchanged over time with impossible therapies to achieve the elixir of eternal youth.

The latest trend among the millionaire elites of Silicon Valley are the T-Parties (T for Testosterone), parties in which they seek to balance their percentage of masculinity by enhancing the secretion of testosterone. As if there were already an excess of that hormone in the world.

Testosterone parties for millionaires. In Silicon Valley, business opportunities await around every corner. The popular Silicon Valley “biohacker” Jeff Tang has created a small startup called T-Party, whose business is based on organizing meetings of millionaires in luxury mansions to, according to them, recover testosterone levels through exercise therapy, diet and blood tests to check the results.

The company takes the idea from the conservative Tea Party movement meetings of 2010, although in this case there is no Earl Gray or pasta on the table, and the T in its name refers to the male hormone. According to the T-Party website, their meetings seek to “help men lower their T levels.” [testosterona] return to a normal level, which will improve physical, mental and sexual health.”

Masculinity in crisis? Beyond ideological debates, scientists and researchers have been warning for years about a crisis of masculinity. This is reflected in two ways. On the one hand, the social and cultural component with the inability of the male figure to evolve in current roles, ceasing to be useful in its traditional form.

On the other hand, purely medical issues in which different studies have shown a downward trend in the levels of testosterone present in the male population over the years.

Science agrees: testosterone has decreased. The decrease in testosterone is a natural process caused by aging called andropause, at a rate of 1.6% annually gradually starting at age 40. However, the promoter of these parties is right that testosterone levels in men have decreased between 10 and 40% among adolescents and young men in the United States between 1999 and 2016. Despite this decrease, their levels have not are incompatible with enjoying good physical, mental or sexual health.

The healthy range is between 270 nanograms of testosterone per deciliter of blood and 1,070 nanograms. A study published in the journal Nature suggests that patients with hormone counts below that limit have a higher risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes and other diseases. They may begin to feel fatigued, lose sexual interest, gain weight, and lose muscle mass. Additionally, there is a link between low testosterone levels and depression.

We are what we eat, drink and…smoke. Experts attribute this drop in testosterone levels to poor eating habits that usually end in obesity, generating a vicious cycle for testosterone. Another probable factor is caused by chemicals and pesticides used in agriculture and the food industry, which reach the water and could inhibit the secretion of this hormone.

One of the most unexpected factors is the decrease in tobacco consumption, since apparently consuming this substance increases testosterone levels, although its harmful effects on health make its consumption completely inadvisable.

Masculinity from a healthy point of view. Jeff Tang’s approach is based on facing the problem of low testosterone levels from a natural, healthy and positive point of view, in which anabolics or other miracle solutions are not used.

Just like Tang himself has counted, the objective of the T-Parties is to bring together a group of people with the same interests in technology and innovation concerned about their health. There they receive some advice on their diet and do some exercises with weights to stay healthy. During the sessions, blood tests and morphological measurements are carried out by qualified health personnel and the results obtained are compared to see the evolution. It is not the idea that many will have of a millionaires’ party, but it is Silicon Valley.

In Xataka | Science has been studying for years why men get erections while sleeping. This has been found out

Image | Pexels (Pixabay)