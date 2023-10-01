Problems that will probably be fixed with the next patch.

Baldur’s Gate III is, without a doubt, a clear candidate for GOTY 2023.

Join the conversation

There can’t be much discussion if we say that Baldur’s Gate III is one of the great releases of 2023, in addition to a title already recognized as one of the best RPGs in history, something that has placed Larian Studios, its developers, in a status that few other studies have managed to achieve. Of course, this does not mean that the game is perfect, and although the story, the gameplay and practically everything in this title have managed to make users fall in love with it, from the beginning it has had certain technical problems, which they have tried to solve. fix through patches, although It seems that the most recent one has achieved the opposite effect.

A Reddit user has decided to compile all these problems in a particularly long list. If you are one of those people who is going to start playing Baldur’s Gate III now, fear not, since most of these problems They seem to be linked to the third act of the adventurebut the truth is that there seems to be a lot of indignation about it.

Patch 3 kinda sucks?

byu/eSpasm inBaldursGate3

Beyond changes in character designs, or the lack of certain animations for some NPCs, we can mention that There are certain elements of the game that seem to be bugged, since the user specifically mentions the doors. Likewise, he talks about problems with the camera when it comes to some conversations, as well as a strange change with performance, since some users experience more FPS while others see how the game works much worse for them.

Everything will probably be fixed with the next patch

Larian Studios has shown that it wants to continue improving its flagship launch, with several patches that have improved the final product, at least in the first cases. Of course, this doesn’t mean we downplay these bugs, as they can be extremely annoying for users, but rather we hope the studio fixes them with the next update.

Beyond this, we have to remind you that Baldur’s Gate III is now available on PlayStation 5 and PCand will also soon arrive on Xbox, although we still do not know the exact date.

Join the conversation