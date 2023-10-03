Baldur’s Gate 3 has released a new HotFix (patch), which fixes and reverses some things in the game, but the change that has stolen the community’s attention has to do with a hairless cat. His Majesty, the cat that resides in the Last Light Inn during Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, has become a beloved companion to players. His noble name, distinguished accent, and obvious disdain for other characters have earned him great notoriety in the gaming community. Initially, His Majesty was thought to be a Sphynx cat, known for his hairless appearance, which added a significant touch to his personality that despised anyone who crossed him, which contributed to increasing his popularity. .

However, with the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3, it was discovered that His Majesty should never have been hairless. Her Sphynx-like appearance turned out to be a mistake. When Larian Studios decided to restore its fur, they did not expect the strong reaction from the community, which vehemently demanded that the cat be hairless again.

Finally, in hotfix 8, Larian’s studio bowed to popular pressure and returned His Majesty to his original Sphynx appearance. Although this change was relevant, the most significant modification in this update was the reversion of the unpopular shared inventory feature. This feature allowed characters to transfer items deemed important upon being excluded from the party, but it sparked controversy and was ultimately removed due to negative community response.

