The amphitheater was the central point of the Star Camps. Every day a campfire was lit, and speeches by Krishnamurti were also held here. According to him, man must free himself from all chains, thus freeing himself. With the idea that you can organize your life as you wish. Regardless of religions or other spiritual organizations. ”Ommen would become a spiritual city. In the list next to Jerusalem and Mecca,” says Harry Woertink. De Ommenaar is involved in creating historical stories about Ommen.