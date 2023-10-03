Although the project is not canceled, everything indicates that it is not continuing in development…

Goodbye to The Last of Us multiplayer?

The worst news about the The Last of Us multiplayer game could be about to be announced. After a disappointing PlayStation Showcase in which Naughty Dog offered no news, the developer was forced to explain that the project required more development time, so it would not be shown for now even if it had been promised to do so. However, immediate rumors indicated that they scared the followers of the saga more.

The Last of Us multiplayer project was being reevaluated after reducing its team last May, although now it seems that the situation is much worse. In a recently published report, Kotaku revealed that Naughty Dog will lay off “at least” 25 employees before the end of the month, also noting that the delayed project is frozenwhich is not “completely cancelled.”

What was expected from a multiplayer The Last of Us

With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati and Anthony Newman, the new multiplayer The Last of Us was shaping up to be a fresh new experience from Naughty Dog, featuring a unique story and characters within the universe that we know today.

Now, the gaming community fears that the project will end up being canceled despite having been considered “Naughty Dog’s most ambitious.” At the beginning of the year, when a second image of the game was shown, it was anticipated an experience rooted in the studio’s passion for delivering unique stories and characters through incredible gameplay.

Luckily, Naughty Dog could be working on The Last of Us Part III, although a new fantasy license that would present a world with magic totally unknown until now has also been strongly sounded in recent years. However, It seems that it will take a long time to know what the future direction of the study will be..

