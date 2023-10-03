The company responsible for such illustrious sagas as The Last of Us and Uncharted is preparing major layoffs of its staff.

Naughty Dog is one of the companies most valued by PlayStation fans, although in recent times they have been giving certain symptoms of concern due to lack of content. During the celebration of The Last of Us Day this last movement occurred, beyond the restructuring of the multiplayer project of The Last of Us o to lack of news regarding the titles that should come to PS5. Now, the new information may be even more worrying, as the company he would be preparing several layoffs in his staff.

This is stated by Kotaku colleagues, who affirm that sources close to the study highlight that Naughty Dog has informed dozens of employees that they will be laid off, something that has only happened internally for the moment. In fact, it seems that the leaders They would have asked those affected for discretion in this regard., since they will continue to be part of the company until the end of this month of October. Among those dismissed are those responsible for art and production departmentsalthough most of them belong to the department of quality controls.

For now It is unknown if this will affect Naughty Dog’s active developments.but there is a possibility that The Last of Us Part III could suffer in this process, although that It does not mean that it will be canceled or that the study will go through difficulties. The Californian company’s staff had 400 employees after the last count and it is said that the reduction in this sense would be 25 workersso we will have to wait to see what this translates into.

Naughty Dog prepares for an internal restructuring

Behind the announcement of the departure of Evan Wellsco-president of Naughty Dog, those responsible for the study already warned that They were preparing for an internal restructuring. What we do not know is if these dismissals were part of that process or if the decision was made due to the delicate moments that the studio is going through, especially in relation to the The Last of Us multiplayer title. As of the writing of this article, No one in charge has commented on the matter..

In this way, all that remains is to wait for an official confirmation from Naughty Dog and see if this really affects their big projects, especially in the case of The Last of Us Part III, although everything indicates that there is no need to fear major consequences in that sense. We hope that the talent of Naughty Dog workers will find accommodation in other companies as soon as possible.

