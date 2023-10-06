The Last of Us Part II was the second most anticipated installment of the franchise and although we played it on PlayStation 4 it is expected that we will see a super improved version for this current generation of consoles but nothing had been announced until this new leak.

Everything seems to indicate that Naughty Dog is working on an improved version of the game. As can be seen in the LinkedIn profile of Naughty Dog’s artistic leader named Mark Pajarillo, you can read how he confirms that he has been involved in developing new designs for The Last of Us Part II: Remastered.

At the time of publishing this news, Pajarillo’s profile has been modified and this reference has obviously been deleted, but many people had already taken screenshots to confirm the aforementioned.

You can see the evidence at continuation:

Reports have been circulating about a remastered version of the 2020 game for some time. Earlier this year, The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla also hinted that a remaster was coming during an appearance on a Blender podcast. During his appearance, he mentioned that an “enhanced version” of the game would be on the way.