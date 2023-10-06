This is the second time a game insider has mentioned their review.

The Last of Us 2 will likely be released again for PS5

The remastering of The Last of Us 2 seems to be more real every day. The new version of the game has been Now mentioned on a Naughty Dog developer’s LinkedIn profile, which once again advances its existence until an official announcement is made. The developer in question is lead artist Mark Pajarillo, who has been at the Sony studio since January 2021.

“Responsible for overseeing the production of all environmental art assets, weapons and interactive props, outsourced for two iconic titles: The Last of Us: Part I and The Last of Us 2: Remastered”, reads his LinkedIn profile, as reported by VGC.

The last time we heard about the existence of The Last of Us Part II Remastered was from the composer of the saga, Gustavo Santaolalla, who announced that an improved version of the game was being developed at Naughty Dog. The Argentine, who also composed for the original game and the HBO television adaptation, remains steadfast working for the saga.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered would have new features

Although details of the more than likely remastering are unknown, Santaolalla announced that his cameo in The Last of Us Part II has changes when he appears in Jackson’s settlement, playing his particular instrument. The composer assured that in the next version of the game he may be asked to play certain specific songs during his brief appearance in the title.

The Last of Us Part 2 was released for PS4 in June 2020 as one of the best games of the year, receiving a patch with performance improvements on PS5. However, the title does not have a native version on the company’s new console, being able to bet on a Director’s Cut that has improvementssomething that has already happened with Death Stranding or Ghost of Tsushima.

