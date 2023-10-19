The Last of Us multiplayer video game has new features. The project has suffered a major leak with numerous details.

New details have come to light about the multiplayer of The Last of Us. The developer Naughty Dog, known for its outstanding career in creating single-player games such as Uncharted and the story of Joel and Ellie, has earned a place of honor in the world of video game development. These titles have made it one of PlayStation’s most valuable studios, granting it massive budgets and long development timelines. It is one of the few teams that truly rivals Rockstar Games. Of course, we are in front of one of the great bastions of the industry.

Despite being recognized for their single-player games, The team has been working on a new multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe for a while.. The game was originally intended to be part of the second installment as a continuation of the Factions multiplayer mode from the first game. However, as ambitions grew, it was decided that it would be a standalone project. And now numerous details about the project have been leaked.

Massive multiplayer with up to 40 players

Naughty Dog

However, after several years of development, we’ve only seen concept art and heard vague rumors about what The Last of Us multiplayer game could be like. This year, the game has been rumored to have been “postponed” by reliable sources. And Naughty Dog has let go of some of its staff, including people who appeared to be working on the online game. Although it seems like there’s still a chance it will see the light of day, the project certainly seems to be facing serious challenges.

That said, some new details have come to light via Naughty Dog employee Ian Blake’s LinkedIn profile. At least, according to information from GamingBolt. Ian Blake mentioned that he had experience designing and optimizing environments for up to 40 people. This clearly suggests that the game would be considerably larger than the first game’s multiplayer mode, which was more akin to a Call of Duty lobby in terms of player numbers.