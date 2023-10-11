Despite rumors about its cancellation, it seems that The Last of Us multiplayer project is still in Naughty Dog’s plans (for now).

A decade ago, The Last of Us became one of the star franchises on Sony PlayStationthanks to its deep narrative, charismatic characters and a playable system somewhere between survival, action and stealth.

Since then, the IP from Naughty Dog (creators of Uncharted) has had two core games, a remaster for PS4 and a remake on PS5 and PC, as well as a TV series released on HBO Max.

If the river makes a noise its because water is running. There has long been speculation about un remaster de The Last of Us Parte II para PS5but the reality is that there is another project in the saga in development.

This is The Last of Us multiplayer, an evolution of what was seen in Factions (the multiplayer mode of the first title), which Neil Druckmann and his team confirmed at Summer Game Fest 2022.

The bad thing is that this title for PS5 could be at risk of cancellation. At the moment, the project is frozen, given the critical situation at Naughty Dog (they have fired 25 employees in recent days).

What does The Last of Us multiplayer offer?

Beyond its viability, the truth is that this multiplayer spin-off has us very excited, especially because it could forever change the stakes of games as a service.

Unlike what these types of games offer, The Last of Us multiplayer would be a kind of MMO, with a large city immersed in the chaos of the infected and human weaknesses to survive.

That is, as if the levels of The Last of Us or The Last of Us Part II acquired a multiplayer dimension, where we can complete missions and other secondary objectives.

According to the LinkedIn profile of Ian Blake, associate developer at Naughty Dog, the multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us would admit up to 40 players in its games.

It is a huge figure for any online game that is not a Battle Royale. In this sense, its proposal reminds us of those of GTA Online, Red Dead Online or The Division, and even the classics Resident Evil Outbreak.

”I worked in a dedicated host environment, designing and optimizing for up to 40 clients,” reads Ian Blake’s work experience.

Of course, we don’t know if the development of this game will continue, because Ian Blake seems to speak in the past tense. In fact, right now Naughty Dog has frozen development until new order.

Will we get to see this multiplayer The Last of Us on PS5? Only time will tell, but remember that Naughty Dog is also working (with Neil Druckmann at the helm) on The Last of Us IIIas well as in season 2 of the HBO Max series.