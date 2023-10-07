This week there was extremely alarming news for Naughty Dog followers and fans of The Last of Us, since a report revealed that the ambitious multiplayer inspired by the franchise had been suspended. Well, apparently the situation is worse than imagined.

Although there was never talk of a cancellation, but rather that the project had been put on the freezer, many fans feared that the project, instead of being in infested hibernation, would rather have been cancelled, especially after it became known that one of the The main people responsible for its design will leave Naughty Dog.

Did Naughty Dog cancel The Last of Us multiplayer project?

Well, a new source suggests that, indeed, Naughty Dog has scuttled its promising project.

We’re talking about the accurate film insider ViewerAnon, who via Twitter mentioned that the project was “dead” in response to a comment from another user about the project.

Unfortunately, neither Naughty Dog nor PlayStation have commented on the matter, so fans can only speculate.

Now that the studio has supposedly left aside the multiplayer of The Last of Us, it is unknown which project it is working on, although clues suggest that there could be 2: one about fantasy and the other The Last of Us: Part III, although there has also been talk of a new edition of The Last of Us: Part II.

Will we ever see The Last of Us multiplayer or was it cancelled?

Do you think Naughty Dog will cancel The Last of Us multiplayer? Tell us in the comments.

