Naughty Dog is going through a tough time due to the layoffs of 25 employees, in the midst of development of the multiplayer The Last of Us… which could even be cancelled.

Bad news for fans of The Last of Us. Although season 2 of the TV series is already filming, the state of the IP in video games is not so good. Quite the opposite, because at Naughty Dog they are really worried.

A few months ago, the co-president of Naughty Dog, Evan Wellsconfirmed his retirement after 19 years in the PlayStation studio.

The situation is far from optimal, something that has been made clear by the layoffs of 25 employees (most of them from the quality control area).

Bloodier if possible they are the conditions that Sony would have set. Not only will these employees not be compensated, but they cannot publicly announce that they have left the studio (according to a report from Kotaku).

What will happen then with the next The Last of Us games? There is no news about the third main chapter, but we already told you that The situation of The Last of Us multiplayer is uncertain.

Is The Last of Us multiplayer in danger?

For more than a year, it has been known that Naughty Dog is working on an open-world multiplayer spin-off based on The Last of Us universe, which will serve as a bridge to the next main game in the saga.

Little is known about this project, except for a promising teaser image, and a brief presentation at Summer Game Fest 2022.

Neil Druckmann said at that time that in 2023 we would have more news about it. And he was not wrong, but without a doubt It’s not the news we wanted to hear..

According to Kotaku’s report, currently The development of The Last of Us multiplayer is frozen. There is no cancellation indicated, but frankly things are not going well at all.

”A source now tells Kotaku that the multiplayer game, while not completely canceled, is basically frozen at the moment.”

We then remember the information from the beginning of this year, which mentioned a reduction in staff for The Last of Us multiplayer project.

This is what was said:

”While the game has not been canceled, many of its developers have been moved to other projects.”

At the moment, the development of The Last of Us multiplayer is hanging by a thread. It’s more, a cancellation is not ruled outdespite the fact that the current status of the project is not such.

Will we ever see the spin-off multijugador de The Last of Us? We don’t know, and Naughty Dog is going through a difficult time (like many other studios), the result of an unexpected crisis in a 2023 full of releases.