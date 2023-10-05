This week there was news that fell like a bucket of cold water for fans of The Last of Us, because a few days after celebrating the sober The Last of Us Day 2023, they learned that the multiplayer would be in trouble and unfortunately a new clue would give weight to the reports.

Just 1 year ago, Neil Druckmann, president of Naughty Dog and head of The Last of Us franchise, shared the latest we know about the ambitious multiplayer project. The project was known to be in development, but employees could well be distancing themselves from the game.

Is Naughty Dog starting to leave out The Last of Us multiplayer?

We say this after seeing the LinkedIn profile of Anders Howard, lead monetization designer for Naughty Dog’s multiplayer project, in which he updated his history to indicate that he had left the Californian studio last September, so it coincides with the rumors about the stalled development of the project.

Howard has experience in game system design, including economics, and has worked at companies such as Zynga, Epic Games and Ubisoft and joined Naughty Dog in November 2022 to lead “game system design and product leadership.” ” for The Last of Us multiplayer.

Naughty Dog apparently will leave aside multiplayer from The Last of Us

There is a possibility that the designer is no longer part of the studio because he has already fulfilled his task, but honestly it sounds more likely that the designer has left the project due to its stagnation, judging by recent reports, which also indicate that Naughty Dog would be cutting staff and it seems Howard could be one of them.

Neither Naughty Dog nor PlayStation have commented on the matter. We will keep you informed.

New clue would reinforce the worrying state of The Last of Us multiplayer

