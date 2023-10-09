The Last of Us online? Another remaster of the sequel? Naughty Dog is going through real chaos with its post-apocalyptic saga

There’s something in the air, fans The Last of Us Part 2, and no, it is not one of the game’s deadly spores. Apparently, this title could be on its way to receiving a remaster. But before you jump out of your chair, let’s analyze the information that has come to the fore.

The Last of Us Part 2 in a remastered version?

Neil Druckmann, the brain behind this success, recently alluded to a mysterious project for the PS5. And to add fuel to the fire, information about the remaster slipped in a rather unexpected way: from the LinkedIn profile of Mark Pajarilloa major artist within Naughty Dog.

Fans have been in love with this title for years, but let’s be honest: there is some concern about whether Naughty Dog is starting to rely too much on remasters y ports to maintain interest in the franchise. This feels especially relevant given that The Last of Us Part 2 came into our hands just three years ago.

The weight of the evidence

Mark Pajarillo is not just any Naughty Dog employee. Since 2012, he has worked as an environmental artist for the company, especially in la franquicia The Last of Us. His professional profile describes him as someone with a “proven track record in overseeing the production of outsourced art and integrating it seamlessly into game engines.” His level of experience makes his LinkedIn, at the very least, a very interesting source on the possible remaster.

It’s important to put attention on Naughty Dog has fallen on hard times. Mass layoffs and the end of the Uncharted series are just some of the news that has tarnished the company’s name. Additionally, production on the HBO series The Last of Us has been halted due to ongoing strikes.

However, if the rumors are true, it is very likely that the release of this remaster will coincide with the second season of the hit HBO series based on the game, which could give both the studio and the franchise a much-needed boost.

The remaster of The Last of Us Part 2 It wouldn’t just be a visual refresher or an adaptation for the new consoles. It could be a strategic move at a time when Naughty Dog needs to regain the trust of its audience and perhaps, who knows, offer something more than a simple facelift to the franchise’s universe.

Do we really need this remaster?

Now, the million dollar question is: do we really need a remaster of The Last of Us Part 2? This title is already a graphic and narrative masterpiece that took full advantage of the PlayStation 4. In addition, if you have the disc for PS4, the game already works on the PS5 with notable graphical improvements. In other words, we’ve already seen this post-apocalyptic world in high definition and with top-notch performance.

To this we must add a more painful blow for the followers of the saga: the expectation about the online mode of the game, which has been rumored for a long time and, for all we know, could have been cancelled. This was an aspect that fans were looking forward to, as it could open up a new dimension in the universe of The Last of Us, allowing interaction and collaboration between players. Releasing a remaster of the base game, instead of bringing this highly anticipated facet to life, could feel like a splash of cold water for a community that expected much more.

These factors generate certain reservations about the real value of this supposed remaster. If Naughty Dog decides to move forward, they will have to offer something truly unique and valuable that justifies shelling out euros again for an experience that many have already lived to the fullest on their current consoles.

With all this, it cannot be denied that the panorama is complex. Naughty Dog faces the challenge of balancing the expectations of a loyal but increasingly skeptical fan base. Will this remaster be a new beginning or a misstep? Only time will tell.