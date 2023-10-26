We might think that the success of The Last Of Us would cause them to make World War Z 2, but quite the opposite.

Since the first installment was released in 2013, there are many people who have asked to make World War Z 2, and director David Fincher and actor Brad Pitt have been close to launching the project. But for now everything indicates that it will not come true, not even the success of The Last Of Us series has given the definitive boost.

David Fincher, responsible for films that starred Brad Pitt such as Se7en (1995), Fight Club (1999) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), revealed in an interview with GQ, he explained that they were about to They began working on World War Z 2 when they realized that the project’s concept was too similar to The Last Of Us.

These are his words.

“Well, it was a bit like The Last of Us. I’m glad we didn’t do what we were doing, because The Last of Us has a lot more ground to explore the same thing. In our title sequence, we were going to use the little parasite… They used it in their title sequence, and in that wonderful opening with the Dick Cavett and David Frost-style talk show.”

Brad Pitt

The director did not reveal specific details about how he would have approached the sequel to the original film, but his comments suggest that the project could have focused on the relationship between Brad Pitt’s characters and a younger figure, in a zombie apocalypse setting. Probably Constance Lane (Sterling Jerins), the youngest daughter of protagonist Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt). Since in World War Z 2 she could be the age of Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey). Although this is simply speculation.

While World War Z 2 remains on the list of projects going nowhere, David Fincher will release The Killer, which hits theaters on October 27 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 10. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell and Arliss Howard, and promises to be a very exciting thriller.

Would you have liked them to make World War Z 2? For me, the best thing is that they find the right story to impact the viewers before making a copy of The Last Of Us. But I am more interested in your comments that you can leave us in the opinion section.

Source GQ.