It’s increasingly likely that if we see standalone multiplayer from The Last of Uswe will not see it in the form in which Naughty Dog he hoped to be able to release him. Earlier this year, it was reported that the project’s development team had been downsized after an internal reassessment by Sonywith instructions from Bungie which would have highlighted problems with the game’s live service approach, and at this point the project seemed to have reached a dead end.

In a recently published report, Kotaku said Naughty Dog is laying off “at least” 25 contract employees by the end of the month, joining a growing list of game developers that have been hit with layoffs in recent days. In addition to this, the report states that, While the Last of Us multiplayer game hasn’t been “completely cancelled,” at the moment it is a fact “frozen”. Although this is not bad news, it means that things are not at their best at the moment.

Whether this means that Naughty Dog and Sony will return to the game and try to bring it back in a different way remains to be seen, but it seems clear that it will be difficult for us to see the project that Naughty Dog had originally imagined and which, according to the developer, would be It was his most ambitious game.

We will therefore see what Naughty Dog and Sony will say in the future regarding The Last of Us multiplayer, we will obviously keep you updated.