The Last of Us gave us a high-quality terrifying story and that is why its characters are already icons of popular culture. This includes Joel, Ellie and also the dangerous Cordyceps mushroom and creatures like Clickers. The latter are so horrifying and amazing that a bakery decided to create a bread sculpture in the shape of Clicker.

As Eater tells it, a bakery in California, United States, got to work to create a magnificent tribute to The Last of Us. It is a huge bread sculpture that shows us a Clicker, one of the most iconic enemies of the franchise created by Naughty Dog for PlayStation.

The work was done by a mother and daughter duo and we have to say that the result is fantastic. Catherine and Hannalee Pervan managed to recreate an infected person in an extremely faithful way. In fact, they could well tell us that it is part of the production of HBO’s The Last of Us and we would believe it without much problem.

Don’t you believe us? Below, you can see what this enormous sculpture looks like:



This is how impressive bread cordyceps is

To create this sculpture, the Pervan family had to complete 400 hours. It was a complicated process in which they had to take balloons and cover them with dough to form the mushrooms. Then they popped the balloon and that resulted in the strange shapes. Without a doubt a curious process that we never imagined was possible.

What is a Clicker in The Last of Us?

In case you don’t know, a Clicker is one of the most common enemies in the The Last of Us universe. These are people who were infected by a cordyceps fungus and who now wander the world looking for victims.

Clickers are those who have already had the cordyceps fungus infection for about 12 months. At this point they have superhuman strength, but they are blind. Thus, their way of finding prey is through sound.

And what did you think of this sculpture? Have you ever imagined seeing something so incredible made of bread? Tell us in the comments.

