The The Last of Us 2 Remastered was spotted on the profile LinkedIn of a developer of Naughty Dog. The developer in question is lead outsource artist Mark Pajarillo, who has been working at the Sony studio since January 2021.

In fact, we read on his LinkedIn profile:

“Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environmental art assets, weapons and interactive props for the two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered“

Sony has not yet officially announced a remaster of The Last of Us Part 2.

We also remember that in July Gustavo Santaolallathe series’ composer, apparently let slip that one “improved version” of the game was in development at Naughty Dog.

Santaolalla, who also scored the first installment and the HBO television adaptation of the franchise, hinted that a new version of Part 2 was in the works during an interview with Blender.

During the conversation, one of the interviewers expressed his joy at playing the game and discovering that Santaolalla has a cameo. In the section in question, the Argentine musician finds himself playing a song with a ronroco.

According to Spanish website Vandal, Santaolalla later revealed that one is in the works “new version” of the game in which players will be able to “let (him) play some songs”before adding that he was not allowed to reveal any more information.

We will therefore see whether Naughty Dog will make this remaster official or not, remembering that in recent days there has been some not exactly positive news regarding multiplayer.

Obviously always take everything with a pinch of salt while waiting for an official announcement.