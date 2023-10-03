Studio Naughty Dog, known for its work on The Last of Us, has announced internal layoffs that will affect at least 25 developers, according to a report from Kotaku. Contractors from various departments, including art, production and quality control, will be affected by this measure.

Naughty Dog is in the process of ending the contracts of third-party developers, and according to sources, no severance is being given to those laid off. Both the remaining employees and the affected developers are reportedly under pressure to keep this news secret.

It is speculated that the affected developers could be those working on The Last of Us multiplayer project, which was originally planned to be released alongside The Last of Us Part 2. Earlier this year, the development team for this project was reduced due to negative feedback from Bungie.

These layoffs at Naughty Dog come on top of a series of job losses and layoffs in the video game industry. Recently, Epic Games laid off 830 employees, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic also suffered heavy losses, and Sega announced the abrupt cancellation of Hyenas, in addition to expected layoffs at developer studio Creative Assembly. Team17 is also facing “significant job losses” following the departure of its CEO and a proposed restructuring.