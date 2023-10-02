The Last of Us 2 song is one of the most important narrative elements. However, HBO is going to have a big problem with her.

The Last of Us 2 is going to have a serious problem with the song. Due to several factors, the second season of the HBO series may not be able to use the song that Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) performs for Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) in the second part of the game. Given that the second batch of episodes has already been confirmed, we can expect an adaptation that is just as faithful and close as during the season. However, unfortunately, the second season may not be able to include the song Joel plays for Ellie in Part II. In fact, they will most likely have to replace it with another similar theme.

What happens to the Pearl Jam song in Part II?

But what about The Last of Us 2? Why can’t the song appear in the series? In the original Naughty Dog video game, the year of the outbreak of the Cordyceps brain infection is 2013. Following Joel’s traumatic experience of losing his daughter, the game jumps to 2033 to develop the main story. To make the story closer to the public, the story arc of the HBO adaptation takes place in 2003..

This is a decade before the video game’s timeline. Therefore, it jumps to 2023 to show viewers the main story in which Joel meets Ellie. This change in chronology does not directly affect the narrative of the live-action adaptation, but it prevents it from staying true to the game’s musical choices. And that’s going to happen with The Last of Us 2.

HBO

The Pearl Jam song “Future Days” is an essential part of The Last of Us 2, because Joel plays her for Ellie. It also fits with the franchise’s underlying themes, as Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder wrote the song to express his feelings about mortality after losing his friend Dennis Flemion. However, since the song was released by Pearl Jam in 2013, it wouldn’t make sense for the series to include it, considering how its central outburst put the world on pause in 2003. However, they could end up using some other similar theme.