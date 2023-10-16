25 years of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace are celebrated with new comic series for Mace Windu and Jango Fett, two classics of the prequels

Imagine that Mace Windu and Jango Fett invite you on a galactic journey, and you have the opportunity to know the darkest corners of their souls. Yes, Marvel has decided to give us that adventure in the form of comic miniseries. Ready to embark on a journey of nostalgia and unexpected twists?

Lucasfilm Publishing shook the stage of the New York Comic Con 2023, announcing new works that will increase the fame of Star Wars in the world of comics. On the one hand, we have Star Wars: Mace Windu, which will land in our lives in January 2024. And it is not just any date; We are talking about the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Of fathers and sons, and historical enmities

We can’t talk about Jango Fett without mentioning Boba Fett. Oh, and it turns out that the first one will also be a star of his own limited series in March 2024. Temuera Morrison, the actor behind the character, introduced us to this bounty hunter in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.” He is not only Boba Fett’s father, but also the genetic basis for the Grand Army of the Republic.

On the other hand, Mace Windu, played by the charismatic Samuel L. Jackson, left his mark on the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, from 1999 to 2005.. A character who gained enough renown to return to the world of paper in comic format. But let’s talk about truths: between Jango and Mace, things are burning. Let us remember that it was Windu who ended the bounty hunter’s life in the First Battle of Geonosis.

Mace Windu and Jango Fett are mainstays in the Star Wars Prequels universe. Windu, played by Samuel L. Jackson, represents the morality and power of the Jedi Council, being the one who reveals the shadows of the Dark Side. For his part, Jango Fett is not only Boba’s father, but the genetic mold of the clone army, marking a before and after in galactic history. Both characters embody key themes such as ethics, fatherhood and destiny.

Does the 2017 miniseries Star Wars: Jedi of the Republic – Mace Windu sound familiar to you? If you are a fan staunch, surely yes. Matt Owens and Denys Cowan already gave us a glimpse of what the Jedi Master had to offer. In Jango’s case, his story was explored in the 2019 one-off comic Star Wars: Age of Republic – Jango Fett. Both characters are not new to starring in comics.but this time they promise something grander and more moving.

A luxury creative team

Those in charge of giving life to these myths are nothing more and nothing less than Marc Bernardin y Ethan Sacks. The first will be Mace Windu with cover illustrations by Matthew Manhaniniwhile the second will have creative control by Jango Fett, with cover art by Leinil Francis Yu. Lucasfilm also dropped that Marvel’s Bounty Hunters series would come to an end, just in time to make way for these new stories.

The new miniseries aren’t just a tribute to nostalgia or the characters; They are a statement that the Star Wars universe is more alive than ever. In an era in which pop culture thrives on remakes and sequels, these works are presented as a breath of fresh air that adds depth and complexity to a universe already rich in stories. Who’s up for this new galactic trip?