Suara.com – The Indonesian public was suddenly shocked by the news that the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, had disappeared after making a working visit (Kunker) to a number of countries in Europe. He is known to have departed from Indonesia with a number of Ministry of Agriculture officials at the end of September 2023.

Until last Tuesday (3/10/2023), Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) had never shown his nose in Indonesia. In fact, the Minister of Agriculture from the NasDem Party is scheduled to leave for Indonesia on Sunday (1/10/2023).

The disappearance of Syahrul Yasin Limpo was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture (Wamentan) Harvick Hasnul Qolbi. He said, until last Tuesday (3/10/2023), he still did not know for sure where the Minister of Agriculture SYL was.

“To this day we continue to look for the Minister’s whereabouts because up to this moment we have not had any news,” said Harvick, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

In fact, Harvick admitted that his party also did not know where Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s last position was because there had been no contact at all.

“We don’t know yet where we are in last place. There hasn’t been any (contact) at all,” said Harvick.

From several records, SYL’s first visit to Europe was to attend the high-level forum of the Global Conference on Transforming Sustainable Animal Husbandry on September 24 2023.

SYL’s next agenda continued to Spain on September 28 to visit the Horticultural Plant Cultivation Greenhouse in Almeria.

So, in the middle of his working visit to Europe, on September 28 2023, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture in the Widya Chandra V complex Number 28, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

The day after, namely on September 29, the KPK continued its search at the Ministry of Agriculture’s office in South Jakarta.

This search is part of a series of alleged corruption cases that are being investigated by the anti-corruption commission. During the search, information emerged that Syahrul Yasin Limpo had been named a suspect.

During the search, the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) found money that was said to be billions of rupiah in the form of foreign denominations and rupiah, financial records and even firearms at the Minister of Agriculture’s official residence.

Receive 3 World Awards

Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Instagram/@syasinlimpo)

On the other hand, the official Instagram of the Ministry of Agriculture, which has a blue tick, on September 26 uploaded a photo of the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who was said to have received 3 world awards for achievements in the Indonesian livestock sector.

“SobaTani, Indonesia’s livestock sector has achieved achievements. Minister of Agriculture @syasinlimpo has just received 3 world awards from the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) on September 22 2023, “wrote the Ministry of Agriculture on its Instagram account.

“Let’s work together to build Indonesian agriculture to make it more advanced, independent and modern,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s personal Instagram, which also has a blue tick, shows the minister’s activities while in Europe.

The last two photo uploads were posted on 26 and 27 September 2023. The first was when SYL attended the Global Conference on Sustainable Livestock Transformation forum held by FAO in Rome, Italy.

“In this meeting, I invite all countries to strengthen cooperation in overcoming various problems in the food sector. Because this is a strategic sector that can have a broad impact,”

“This collaboration is not only related to production, but also related to downstream industry. Products that have been processed must have a clear market,”

“I hope that this conference will be able to produce new recommendations and paradigms that can be brought and implemented by all countries,” wrote Syahrul Yasin Limpo on his Instagram.

The second or last photo uploaded was when Syahrul Yasin Limpo shook hands with the Director General of FAO, Qu Dongyu, on the sidelines of a conference in Rome, Italy.

“We agreed to strengthen cooperation on the South-South and Triangular Project (KSST),” said Syahrul.

“This is cooperation between developing countries, especially southern countries in Asia, Africa and the Pacific, to share experiences and find solutions to agricultural development challenges. SSTC is the result of the Indonesian Presidency’s G20 agricultural working group meeting last year,”.

“I am optimistic that this SSTC project can provide great benefits for achieving food security in the Asia-Pacific region. We will continue to coordinate with FAO representatives in Indonesia to identify potential cooperation with various countries,”.

“I also express my appreciation for FAO’s concrete support for more than 40 years in dealing with the threat of weather anomalies, food crises, land degradation and loss of biodiversity, as well as handling animal disease outbreaks,” wrote Syahrul Yasin Limpo.