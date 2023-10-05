This fall a promising metroidvania with a gothic aesthetic arrives, which will fulfill the wishes of Castlevania or Bloodborne fans, from Kumi Souls Games.

We know that you love metroidvanias, a genre that has evolved a lot in recent years (we continue dreaming ”in vain” about Hollow Knight Silksong). And its origins date back to the distant 90s.

Franchises like Castlevania and Metroid marked the beginning of this genre, which has even flirted with soulslikes, where FromSoftware are the absolute kings.

But what if we mix both genres in the same game? Or better yet, What could come from a fusion between Castlevania and Bloodborne?

The truth is that there is a game that meets those requirements. Its name is The Last Faith, and it is an indie development by Kumi Souls Games y Playstack. Back in the day we already told you about this game that looks brutal.

Well, Kumi Souls Games has shared a new trailer for The Last Faithwhere they confirm the release date for this year.

The son of Bloodborne and Castlevania

The Last Faith is a perfect mix between both games, and no, it is not an exaggeration. At a playable level, It is inevitable to remember Konami’s Castlevania sagaand even its protagonist is very similar to the Belmonts.

On the other hand, the visual and artistic section (settings, enemies and even playable details) is pure Bloodborne. You can tell that Kumi Souls Games are in love with FromSoftware’s gothic soulslike.

The new trailer is a fantasy for fans of the genre, and we encourage you to see it. But, in addition, we have two good news if it caught your attention.

Lo primero: The Last Faith It already has a release date. And it will also be this year when it arrives on PC (Steam), PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Specifically, the November 15.

If you can’t wait, you’ll be happy to know that The Last Faith free demo is now available on Steam. In this link you can download it and try the game yourself.

It’s not too long, but at least it’s a good first contact with Mythringal and its dangers. In The Last Faith we control Eric, a man who wakes up without remembering anything about his past.

From Kumi Souls Games they assure that An extended demo will arrive next week, which can also be played for free on Steam. The title is also available to add to wishlist.

The Last Faith is the closest thing to Bloodborne we’ve seen in a few years, and it could pass for a new 2D Castlevania installment. We will see from November 15 if it is up to the task, upon its arrival in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC (Steam).