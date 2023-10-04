The development team Kumi Souls Games and the publisher Playstack they announced the release date of The Last Faith, metrodivania/soulslike in pixel art. The game will be available from November 15th are PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e Nintendo Switch. For the occasion, a was published new trailerwhich you can see at the bottom of the news, and in addition the extended demo on Steam. Among the new features of the demo compared to the beta, there is a new playable class, and what the developers define it as the most challenging opponent that they have shown so far.

This is the description of the game:

There is no difference between those who are wicked and those who are blessed, do not let anyone hinder you.

Often brutal, always capable of making you more powerful, The Last Faith is the dark fusion of a metroidvania and a soulslike.

The Last Faith is built on a precise and unforgiving combat system, with a wide range of custom executions to perform.

Discover a formidable arsenal of melee weapons, arcane spells, and long-range firearms to blast your way.

Non-linear exploration is at the heart of The Last Faith. Stunning pixel art brings a majestic gothic setting to life. Travel through snow-capped mountains and moonlit castles. Discover and upgrade a formidable array of destructive weapons.

Enter the devastated world of The Last Faith as Eric, who awakens with no memory of his recent past. He will soon discover his own despite being in a race against time as his mind and consciousness begin to crumble. His desire to save himself from this terrible condemnation makes him undertake a cursed mission that will lead him to cross paths with ancient deities and cults.

Below is the new trailer, recalling that the game had a fruitful Kickstarter campaign in 2020.