The manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently in one of its most important moments, if not the most. Gege Akutami has saved the best for last and, although several weeks have passed since then, chapter 236 continues to leave its mark on many fans.

The latest victim of this chapter has been nothing more and nothing less than Kenjiro Hataa popular Japanese mangaka who, due to what happened in chapter 236, has decided to take a month-long break from his manga Tonikaku Kawaii to recover from the shock he suffered after Gojo Satoru’s death.

Normally, breaks of this type are due to fatigue, recovery or the search for new ideas, as is the case with Eiichiro Oda every three weeks. However, so far there have been no cases of this type in Shonen Jump, so, looking to the future, it would not be strange to see this type of breaks in other mangakas when important events occur in world-known works such as One Piece or My Hero Academia.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is in a spectacular moment in every sense. Although Gojo’s death left fans devastated, the manga continues at a spectacular level and the anime adaptation of the Shibuya Arch on the part of MAPPA is simply crazy even though there are still several chapters ahead.

