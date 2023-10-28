The series and films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are usually full of winks and details to other films, sometimes even not belonging to the aforementioned UCM. Loki It was not going to be left behind in this matter of references and the last chapter of its season 2 has given us a quite nice one that only fans of Jurassic Park they will have detected – and perhaps not even that. We tell you.

A mythical “Ah, ah, ah…”

Surely more than one of you has jumped on the sofa – well, okay, maybe we are too enthusiastic; Let’s leave it to him to smile big – upon hearing the three magical interjections. It was during the episode number 4 of season 2 from Loki, when OB realized that Miss Minutes was hacking the system to take complete control (that’s why the TemPads didn’t work). When trying to access he heard an “ah ah ah” from the TVA clock that may have gone unnoticed by some, but not by the big fans of Jurassic Park.

And that same expression is the one with which John Arnold, played by Samuel L. Jackson, falls flat on his face in 1993 during the first movie in the dinosaur saga. The systems engineer from the company International Genetic Technologies, Inc. was trying to restore the security of the park when a cartoon of Dennis Nedry appears on one of the computers, indicating with a mocking laugh that he is not going to succeed and saying “ah, ah.” , ah» that we are now talking about. We leave you the scene below:

In the Loki chapter it happens so quickly that many may not have even heard it, while others may have but were not able to detect the wink either. Luckily other followers of the Marvel series have been smart enough to realize it. Have you been one of them?

A shocking ending for Loki

Without a doubt, the last episode of the second installment of the Disney+ series is giving a lot to talk about and not because of the wink that we have just revealed to you. At the end of it we see how Victor Temely It has disintegrated due to radiation while the entire Temporal Loom implodes, under the astonished gaze of our protagonists.

This could be a turning point not only in fiction (that is more than obvious) but in the entire world. UCM. And the disappearance of the entire timeline should upset everything seen so far, or so logic tells us, of course. The One Who Remains already warned at the end of the first season that we could only expect chaos and destruction if they continued in their efforts to disrupt the TVAbut we didn’t expect this big twist at all.

There are two episodes left to reach the end of the season and, presumably, of the series, so we have about two hours (approximately) left of a lot of tension and juggling to leave everything more or less in its “place.” For now, we can’t wait to see what happens next week.