We have been talking for a long time about the possible devastating effects of a huge solar storm, but the absence of this type of phenomenon in the last decades It should not make us lower our guard. In fact, we have more and more evidence of past events that invite us to be alert and, above all, prepared.

164 years ago, precisely in 1859, the “Carrington” event caused serious communications problems by massively affecting the telegraph systems of North America and Europe. Currently, if we keep in mind our great digital dependence, a similar scenario could have much more severe consequences.

The largest solar storm in history

If we go back even further in time, we find events much more powerful than the Carrington, such as the Miyakes of the years 774 and 993 AD. But they are not the only ones. To this we must add the recently discovered of the year 12.350 a.Cwhich is related to the largest solar storm in history (identified so far).

The key to identifying this latest event, which is believed to be twice as powerful as those that occurred in the 8th and 10th centuries, has been none other than carbon-14. A team of scientists from the Collège de France, CEREGE, IMBE, Aix-Marseille University and the University of Leeds measured radiocarbon levels in trees in the French Alps.

To carry out the analysis, the researchers cut the tree trunks (catalogued as subfossils) into small individual rings. The result? A spike in radiocarbon levels that occurred about 14,300 years ago which, compared to parallel measurements of beryllium, suggests that it was caused by a huge burst of energetic particles that impacted the Earth.

Researchers work with subfossil trees in the Drouzet River in the Alps

In other words, a solar storm of major proportions. Researchers do not hesitate to warn that it is essential to understand the risks of a future event of these characteristics. Among those possibly affected, they point out problems in telecommunications systems and electrical networks that could last for months.

NASA illustration of a solar storm

So far, scientists have detected nine Miyake events although, as we say, the recently identified one is the largest in history. Now, they all have something in common from a scientific point of view: we have never been able observe them directly with our instruments, so there is much to learn.

Efforts to understand these phenomena began in the 17th century with the analysis of sunspots, but science has advanced enormously since those times. Not only do we have advanced instruments to study the Sun from Earth, but we have sent missions as ambitious as the Parker Probe to study it in situ.

