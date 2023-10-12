Nowadays, finding an arcade is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Unfortunately these places are no longer as frequent as in the 90s, but there are still some around the world and to see one of the most amazing we don’t have to go far, because In Spain there is the largest recreational machine in the world.

To do this you have to travel to Zaragoza, where the MadLab leisure center is located, which can boast of having a Guinness Record for having created this gigantic machine with dimensions of 4.90 meters high, 1.98 meters wide and 1.11 meters deep.

Sufficient measurements to consider it the largest ever manufactured and that allow it to boast of this record. Besides, It is fully functional, although it only has a single title, the legendary Tetris. Therefore, those who want to play a game, with a price of five euros, only have to come to this place to play and prove that they are the best by placing pieces to establish an unbeatable mark.

The height record for this huge machine was set on December 18, 2021 and for the moment it has not been overcome. It was previously owned by Jason Cranberries, an engineer whose arcade machine measured 4.41 meters high, although in this case its contents were more complete because it included more than 200 classic video games, including the classic Pac-Man.

