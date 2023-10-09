When we are told about huge buildings we usually think of the Burj Khalifa. With their 828 meters highthis skyscraper located in Dubai is double the height of the Empire State Building in New York (whose antenna could have become the tallest airship parking lot in the world) and is even almost three times the size of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, but it is not the only.

We may also take into account the Steinway Tower, a majestic work of engineering that has earned the label of “the thinnest skyscraper in the world” for its 438 meters with a width-to-height ratio of 24:1. The “human hives” of Russia could also be another example, huge buildings in which nearly 20,000 people reside.

Dile hola a la Boeing Everett Factory

The truth is that, if we take into account the total volume, apartment buildings are left out of the equation. The first place for the largest building in the world is occupied by a colossal Boeing aircraft factory located in the city of Everett, Washington. With their 13,385,378 cubic meters It stands out above all the structures on the planet.

Although Boeing has been engulfed in the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, and Europe’s Airbus has become the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, the American aerospace company has a long history of designing and building some of the most iconic and advanced commercial aircraft. of all time, one of them, the legendary Boeing 737.

We talk about the Boeing 747 because the Boeing Everett Factory It was built especially for this aircraft, and it wasn’t just any plane. The company was literally risking its reputation with a project that aspired to be the first wide-body, the largest, the heaviest, and the one in charge of introducing modern engine technology.

The 747 project was born while air travel increased considerably in the 1960s. After the revolution brought about by the Boeing 707 and Douglas DC-8, the founder of Pan Am, Juan Trippe, made an unusual request to the president of Boeing. , Bill Allen, who was also his friend. He asked him to will build a plane bigger than the 707.

“It was an astonishing request given how much it had cost to develop the 707,” businessman Richard Branson recounted in a 1997 Time magazine column about Trippe’s peculiar business standards. According to Virgin Galactic’s founder, Trippe said, “If you build it, I’ll buy it.” And Allen responded, “If you buy it, I’ll build it.”

The truth is that not everything ended in a handshake. As Hheraldnet points out, Boeing finally got a Pan Am’s $525 million contract to build 25 Boeing 747s. Thus, in 1966 the company purchased about 320 hectares of an area that had been operated by the United States Army for many years. The factory was inaugurated in 1967 and, just four months later, the first workers began to arrive.

After 16 months, the first Boeing 747 left the production lines fully assembled and ready to fly. That moment dominated the headlines of many newspapers and news programs that announced the arrival of one of the greatest technological achievements in aviation of the century, an achievement that would not have been possible without that enormous factory.

Allen had the ability to lead a team that developed this ambitious project in record time. That experience, precisely, served to continue promoting new versions of the 747, one of them specially designed for the president of the United States, and other aircraft, such as the 767, 777 and 787which required expanding the original facilities of the Boeing Everett Factory.

Today, the Boeing campus is so vast that it straddles State Highway 525, known as the Boeing Freeway. In total, more than 30,000 employees work there, who are responsible for the manufacturing and production of aircraft, as well as the development of new products, as well as aircraft safety and security tasks.

There are also teams in charge of receiving components that arrive from different parts of the world to be assembled into new aircraft and others that are specifically dedicated to certification tasks. Finally, mention that once the planes are ready, airlines usually have to pick them up directly from the Everett plant.

Let’s also talk about dimensions. Boeing’s Everett campus is large enough to encompass California’s Disneyland Park with an additional 10 acres. Colossal, right? It is so large that for the comfort and safety of the people there, the factory has its own fire department and security team. There is also no shortage of cafes, restaurants, daycare centers and even gyms.

Inside the campus, but on the other side of the airport, is The Boeing Store, un teatro, y el Future of Flight Aviation Center, which has an aviation museum, an educational center and is the starting point for guided tours of Boeing facilities. More than 50 years after its inauguration, the campus and its factory continue to operate, and everything seems to indicate that they will continue to do so for a long time to come.

It should be noted that Boing has had a presence in Everett since long before the current factory opened. The company operated two facilities to provide assembly support for the B-17 heavy bomber during World War II. In 1956 there was also a team tasked with building shipping parts and accessories for the B-52 bomber and KC-135 tanker programs.

Images and video: Boeing

