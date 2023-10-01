When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, thousands of Russians fled to Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and the first destination for those who wanted nothing to do with Vladimir Putin’s regime. For example, many people feared reprisals for their political activism and did not want to be recruited into the army and become “murderers”, as the wife of one of them said. On the day of the invasion, and for many weeks in a row, the planes going from Russia to Turkey’s largest city were all full, and tickets had reached very high prices.

The reasons why many Russians chose Istanbul are numerous. Some very practical: Turkey was one of the few countries still accepting Russian citizens without the need for a visa, after European Union countries banned all arrivals from Russia.

The great flight of hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine is one of the main stories surrounding the war. The Russian communities that have been created outside the country in the last year and a half are both proof of the fact that there is an important part of the Russian population that disapproves of the war, and the demonstration of the very difficult situation in which it finds itself today in Russia those who are against Vladimir Putin: those who can try to escape, often leaving friends and families behind, while those who don’t have the economic means must stay and face risks and worries.

Since the beginning of the war, Turkey has been the main destination for Russian exiles. It is estimated that around one million people have left the country, and that several hundred thousand of these have transited through Turkey, often before leaving for other destinations. At one point, tens of thousands of Russians were arriving in Turkey every day. According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, those who remained with a temporary residence permit numbered more than 132 thousand in September. Most of them are located in Istanbul.

Russians who have moved to Turkey in the last year and a half tend to belong to two social classes. There are the super rich, the oligarchs or in any case the entrepreneurs who have not left Russia forever, but who perhaps spend large parts of the year in seaside resorts such as Antalya, a luxurious seaside resort overlooking the Mediterranean, where they have bought large villas and perhaps took Turkish citizenship: these people use Turkey as a plan B, as a place to take refuge and to transfer their assets in case things end badly in Russia.

Then there are the Russians who moved to Istanbul, who were largely members of the Russian urban bourgeoisie: people who perhaps had a good job and a good standard of living in Russia, but who for various reasons, partly out of fear and partly out of activism, they decided to leave the country.

Grao café is located in the Kadiköy neighborhood, the ancient Chalcedon, on the Asian side of Istanbul, in an area that has been the subject of a strong gentrification process for several years, and is now full of locals and tourists. It is a café like many others in the area, with vintage armchairs and “specialty coffees”, i.e. coffees made with beans from particular regions. The difference is that practically all customers speak Russian.

Igor Kolchin, one of the two founders of Grao, says he arrived in Istanbul at the end of March 2022. He was not in Russia when the invasion began, but at that point he thought there was no point in returning. «A year and a half ago I realized that I had to find other places other than Russia» due to the worsening of the political and economic situation. «I think all my friends from St. Petersburg have moved to Istanbul, Tbilisi, the United States. Now I only have a couple of friends still there.”

Kolchin says several times that his idea was not to open a place that would be a meeting place for Russians: «Let’s try to do something international», he says, and then shortly after he adds: «I didn’t want to open a place just for Russians» . In fact, however, Grao is one of the points of reference for the Russian community in Istanbul. Kolchin also organizes free Turkish language lessons twice a week, at both basic and more advanced levels, for people who want to settle in Turkey and learn the language. At the lesson Post attended, all the students were Russian.

The students of the Turkish language lessons at Caffè Grao tend to be young people, between 25 and 35 years old, and often wealthy. Professionals who had good jobs in Russia, for example in the IT sector, and who moved to Istanbul relatively easily: one of them says that one of the biggest difficulties was bringing the domestic cat to Istanbul, due to problems with vaccinations and with air transport of animals.

Almost all the students interviewed by the Post say they moved to Istanbul mainly for work reasons, not for political reasons. But then, once the recorder is turned off and the interview is over, they add that they obviously left Russia to escape the war, but that they don’t want any trace of this to remain: one day they would like to return to Russia and who knows what government there will be.

The diaspora of Russians abroad has been marked by some turning points linked to the decisions of Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime. A substantial part of the people left the country at the beginning of the invasion, therefore between the end of February and March 2022, also due to a law approved shortly after the start of the war which provides for up to 15 years in prison or very high fines for anyone who spreads “false news” about Russia, about the war (which the regime calls a “special military operation”) and about the armed forces: a post on social networks is enough.

Another decision that pushed thousands of Russians to leave the country came in September 2022, when Vladimir Putin announced the “partial mobilization” of several hundred thousand reservists who would be forced to go to the front in Ukraine: after that announcement, many young men left the country, fearing that they too would be called to fight.

«I arrived in Türkiye shortly after the war started. We actually ran away,” says Sania Galimova. «I understood that my whole family was in danger. We lived in Moscow and there are four of us: me, my husband, my daughter and our dog. They could have taken my husband and sent him to Ukraine and it would have been a disaster, not only because he would have risked dying, but above all because he could have become a murderer, and that would have been even worse.”

Sania Galimova is one of the two founders of the Poltory komnaty bookshop, which is located in the center of Istanbul a stone’s throw from the Museum of Innocence, a museum founded by the Nobel Prize-winning writer Ohran Pamuk and which contains objects inspired by his book of the same name. Poltory komnaty only sells books in Russian, and among other things has a very well-curated children’s book section. For Galimova, opening a Russian bookshop in Istanbul is a form of activism: “I’m not a soldier and I’m not a famous Instagram star,” she says, adding that opening a bookshop is her way of helping the Russian community who fled Putin’s regime.

The books arrive from Russia, and continue to arrive despite some difficulties linked above all to shipping delays: “My Russian passport is still valid”, says Galimova, who therefore in the eyes of the Russian state is simply an entrepreneur abroad. “Furthermore, the publishing sector is still generally against the regime.”

In Istanbul there are two bookshops founded in the last year and a half by Russian exiles: in addition to Poltory komnaty there is Black Mustache, opened by Oleg and Sasha Chernousov. The two lived in St. Petersburg in a large Art Nouveau apartment in the center, but decided to leave Russia at the start of the war. Their bookshop is different from Galimova’s: it specializes in art books and they are almost all in English. Sasha is an artist and Oleg takes care of the bookshops of some museums in St. Petersburg: it is a working relationship that he also maintained after escaping from Russia.

«It had become dangerous for us. Today you can live in Russia but you have to remain completely silent, completely silent. You have to be in complete agreement with the government,” says Sasha. “We understood that we were not ready to stay silent, and that either we would leave the country or end up in prison within a few months.”

The two say they are perfectly aware of being part of a privileged minority: «I’m sure that there are many people in Russia who are against all this, but who risk being arrested and going to prison. In the last year it has happened to many people, artists, journalists, politicians. You don’t have to be politically active to be in danger,” says Oleg. Leaving Russia also left them isolated on a personal level. «My parents believe in (state) propaganda and I have lost contact with them. The same goes for my work colleagues,” says Sasha. “For them we have become toxic,” Oleg intervenes, “because they can no longer speak openly.”

Like most of the Russian people interviewed by the Post in Istanbul, Oleg and Sasha also have no plans to return to Russia, or rather: everyone hopes to return, but everyone knows that they will not be able to do so as long as Putin’s regime remains in power.

“We’re not thinking about the future,” says Sasha. She then touches Oleg’s leg and says: «We have this. We have our daughter and we have our cats. We have this. The history of our country shows us that we can lose everything in a moment, without reason. But we have this.”