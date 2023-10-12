Paradox Interactive has announced that The Lamplighters League turned out to be a major commercial flopeven going so far as to call it a “huge failure.”

Despite the good reception from critics (here is our review), the latest effort by Harebrained Schemes (Shadowrun, Battletech) has sold very few copies. “The Lamplighters League is a fun video game with many strengths,” he said declared Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “While player numbers from subscription services are cautiously positive (the game is on Xbox Game Pass ed.), the commercial reception has been too lackluster, which is frankly a huge failure. Projects are by their very nature risky, but at the end of the fair we did not meet the expected level of expectations.”

Due to the flop, Paradox estimated losses of 248 million Swedish crowns, i.e. approximately 21.5 million euros.

