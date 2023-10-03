From today 3 October The Lamplighters League is available on PC ed Xbox Series X/Salso through Game Pass. For the occasion, the launch trailer of the game, developed by Harebrained Schemes (of Battletech and Shadowrun), and published by Paradox Interactive.

The title in question is a turn-based strategic RPG where you recruit a team of villains with unique skills for the hunt in The Banished Court, but you can read more information below from the official description of the Steam page:

Gun, sneak, and steal your way through the harsh world of The Lamplighters League! Travel through exciting locations around the world and try to overcome your enemies in strategic turn-based combat. If you play your cards right, you might even save the world.

Harebrained Schemes, the creators of Shadowrun Trilogy and BATTLETECH, bring you an alternate world set in the 1930s, where a tyrannical cult called The Banished Court is a breath away from world domination. For millennia all that stood between this sinister sect and its plans was a group of heroic scholars known as The Lamplighters League.

Unfortunately, the greatest in history are now gone, so now it’s up to the best of the worst.

Recruit a team of misfits and scoundrels with unique abilities and unforgettable personalities, and hunt The Banished Court to the ends of the earth, featuring real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and a character-driven story of adventure and intrigue.

Strategy meets history, but with style

– Control a team of unique and dynamic characters, and learn about their tactical abilities and roles. Discover their stories and their world by taking them on missions: each villain has their own battle style and unique moves that can turn the tide of combat. – Explore exciting locations and survey the battlefield before it burns: outflank enemies in infiltrations in real time, quickly and silently eliminate those among them who are left behind and gain an advantageous position in the discount for the team.

– Exploit every advantage and dirty trick your agents have up their sleeves in thrilling turn-based combat. Add advanced skills, gear, and upgrades to your agents to face the growing threat of The Banished Court!

Race against time until the end of the world

– Hunt The Banished Court in an alternate historical world in the 1930s, from shipyards and deserts to urban jungles and wildernesses. Manage your choices globally and try to stop your enemies from carrying out their evil plans! – Recruit new allies from the best of the worst: scour the world for outlaws and outcasts, and bring them to your side before they you capture them The Banished Court!

– Each mission earns your team new resources and increases their skills, but be careful, because stress and injuries can cost you dearly!

Can you stop The Banished Court from reshaping the world to their twisted liking? Find out in… The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World!

Below is the launch trailer for The Lamplighters League.