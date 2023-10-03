The Lamplighters Leaguethe new work of Herebrained Schemes published by Paradox Interactivearrives today on the Xbox GamePass catalog, on sale on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For those who hear about it for the first time, it is a turn-based strategic video game set in an alternative world, precisely in the roaring ’30s, a decade that brought with it the drama of the Wall Street stock market crash and much more.

Harebrained Schemesthe creators of Shadowrun Trilogy and BATTLETECH, propose an alternative world where a tyrannical cult called The Banished Court is a breath away from dominating the worldor. For millennia all that stood between this sinister sect and its plans was a group of heroic scholars known as The Lamplighters League.

