If you are a subscriber to LaLiga+, one of the platforms aimed at sports lovers, you will be happy to know that they have just introduce two new channels at service. LaLiga’s OTT wants to continue competing with services such as the one offered by DAZN and, to this end, it has signed a collaboration agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. As you will see, the two new channels they incorporate are of the highest quality.

Two new channels are now available for all LaLiga+ Plus Total rate subscribers and they are not exactly unknown. We talk about Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HDboth well known by the audience and equipped with programming that stands out for its variety and quality.

They are added automatically

As confirmed by LaLiga, the two channels are available automatically. If you are a subscriber of the Plus Total package, the next time you connect to the service of this OTT, you will now be able to access them. The best news about this addition is that these are two channels that cover a large number of international competitions. For example, you will be able to watch sporting events with both national and global coverage, from popular disciplines such as cycling, tennis or motor racing. Even, as you probably already know, Eurosport is a perfect place to enjoy contact sports and combat competitions that leave no one indifferent.

Another fact to take into account is that, thanks to this agreement, LaLiga+ subscribers They will be able to watch the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The reason for this is that Eurosport is the channel that is responsible, in European territory, for the broadcast and coverage of this famous competition.

Other content for your subscription

The LaLiga+ Total Plus Plan has a price of 14.99 euros per month, and it is also possible to pay the fee annually at a cost of 79.99 euros per year. For this cost you get access to a wide selection of proposals, such as the ASOBAL league, the CONMEBOL Libertadores, the AFC Champions or even sports competitions such as petanque. Of course, Spanish football is also supported, with the possibility of watching friendlies from LaLiga Hypermotion, the Spanish Second Division, or the main one, LaLiga EA Sports.

With the addition of Eurosport, subscribers will now be able to watch Roland-Garros, French Ligue 1, UFC, Formula E, the Australian Open and the most important cycling tours, such as the Giro d’Italia. These are very good additions to the content that was offered until now for subscribers and from which you can take advantage with additional features, such as the possibility of watching broadcasts on two devices at the same time. In addition, this subscription also provides match summaries, the ability to watch delayed matches and live audio. This is the highest price plan available in LaLiga+ and, logically, the most complete.

Therefore, if you have a subscription to one of their other plans, such as Plus Liga, Plus Team or Canal Clubes, you will not have access to the content of the Eurosport channels. It is also recommended that you keep in mind that, as DAZN has done, LaLiga+ is preparing a price increase for its Plus Total subscription, so if you are interested in this service, especially now that the Eurosport channels have been added, this would be a good time to subscribe. If you would like to take advantage of the price that is available at the moment, it is best that you sign up for the annual rate, since you will have a greater margin so as not to have to pay more than what you are paying now.