If you are thinking of buying a new gaming monitor for your setup, and you want to save some money by buying one, both high-end and economical, here you have three new models from the brand on sale KTC Play that will make you doubt which one to choose.

For the launch of the KTC G27P6, we can find it at introductory flash offer on Geekbuying. But it doesn’t come alone, since the KTC G27P6 and KTC G24P6 models accompany it with equally interesting discounts.

KTC G27P6

At the top of this brand’s range of monitors we find the KTC G27P6a model that offers us a 27-inch OLED panel anti-reflective, with 2K resolution (2560x1440p) y 240 Hz of soda. It is a monitor with built-in speakers and compatible with HDR10, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, with a response time of 0.03 ms and a brightness of 450 cd/m2.

It also has a blue light filter, and it is a Flicker Free model, and when it comes to connecting it, it offers us a multitude of possibilities: it has two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-C DisplayPort port, a USB 3.0 with upload capacity and two more with download capacity, in addition to the audio output.

The official price of this model is 899.99 euros, but due to its launch, we can buy it for 749.99 euros. with 150 euros discount.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

KTC H27V13

For those who want something more “earthly”, we also have the KTC H27V13, a more basic model although with very good features. This model has a VA panel with Full HD resolution and 100 Hz refresh rate27 inches.

Es compatible con HDR10 and AMD FreeSync and has a blue light filter. Its typical response time is 8 ms and brightness reaches 300 cd/m2. It has an HDMI 1.4 port, as well as a VGA input and has an audio input jack port.

With an official price of 229.99 euros, we can find it for 179.99 euros and now, with an extra discount of 20 euros which leaves it at 159.99 euros.

KTC H24V13

Finally, we can also opt for the same features of the previous model but in a more compact format, 24 inches, (23.8 specifically). With Adaptive Sync technology, and the VA panel with Full HD resolution at 100 Hz refresh rate, the KTC H24V13 It can also be adapted to the vertical position, like the larger diagonal models.

This monitor has an official price of 169.99 euros, but now it is reduced to 119.99 euros and for a limited time, we can buy it 20 euros cheaperat a tight 99.99 euros.

