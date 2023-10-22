Against all odds since it is truly a disaster, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been dethroned as the worst game of 2023, a crown taken by Skull Island: Rise of Kong. A title developed by none other than IguanaBee, the talented and award-winning Chilean studio, who have recently revealed the conditions under which they had to create this game, being a project with a string of mistakes.

And I want to emphasize the award-winning thing because if you didn’t know them, I’ll tell you that the IguanaBee studio has maintained a constant quality in its games throughout its years, with several achievements since its inception, such as being one of the first Latin studios to work directly with Playstation. In fact, recently and together with Studio Voyager, they won the award for best Latin American title for the second consecutive year at the BIG Festival, so launching what will be internationally remembered as the worst game of 2023 is something that called to us. attention, which apparently is due to poor working conditions and pressure from the publisher of the title.

Poor and restrictive working conditions

Thanks to a conversation with The Verge, part of the IguanaBee team indicated that they had to complete development in just one year, which clearly did not allow the full potential of the game to be reflected in the final product. In the interview they indicate that they started in June of last year and that they planned to finish on June 2 of this year, but at the end of February, the team was already discouraged.

“It started in June of last year and was scheduled to end on June 2 of this year. At the end of February I was on autopilot because all hope had been lost,” says an IguanaBee creative.

In addition to this, the budget allocated to the game by its publisher, GameMill Entertainment, was notably low, preventing experienced developers from being retained. In fact, the development team numbered approximately 20 people, but it became clear that IguanaBee lacked the resources to create the game on its own due to financial constraints. Publisher that according to various rumors, prefers to hire independent teams to develop games in short deadlines.

And if that weren’t enough, the developers revealed that they were provided with insufficient information about the project, leading to constant frustration having to improvise with the few details available. As a result, they were forced to accept the conditions imposed by GameMill, which ultimately led to a crisis in February.

All of this led to Skull Island: Rise of Kong ending up being the disaster it currently is, a game that, like what happened with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, I don’t think can be improved with patches, as happened with Cyberpunk, for example. 2077. And furthermore, I hope that as the former worst game of 2023, its failure does not lead to financial problems for IguanaBee and they do not have to make terrible decisions, such as closing down and stopping giving us good games, as they have done previously.

