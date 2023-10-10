ICM Toys presents the official King’s League game, now available on purchasing portals such as Amazon or FNAC.

Since its emergence a few months ago, it cannot be denied that the King’s League has become a highly successful competition at a sporting level. He doesn’t really invent anything new, but Ibai’s idea and Piqué has triumphed thanks to its format on Twitch.

Although its jump to television did not go so well, the King’s League has established itself as an interesting option for the youngest, or those who are disenchanted with traditional football.

Thus, the men’s and women’s teams of Ibai, Iker Casillas, TheGrefg or DJ Mario face each other every day in spectacular matches, with rules that alternate football as we know it.

It has been available for a long time an official King’s League board game (costs 19.99 euros), but we can take it even further. What if it were possible to recreate the matches anywhere?

No sooner said than done. From the hand of IMC Toysthe official game of the King’s League arrives, which includes the complete set to recreate any match with the same rules.

The official game of the King’s League

Now, you and your friends can play a match identical to those proposed by the King’s League (and Queen’s League) each day. The only difference is that the stars and presidents will be yourselves.

Don’t worry, because the rules of this official game are the same as in the real competition. And be careful, because the set includes everything you need to imitate a King’s match.

Manufactured by IMC Toys, The official King’s League game costs 49.99 eurosand includes all the elements that turn a street match into a day of this competition, with the quality seal of Ibai and Gerard Piqué.

What does the King’s League game set include? We detail it below:

An official King’s League ball. Official backpack with the King’s League logo. Push button with sound. Giant inflatable dice. Official giant cards.

Where can you buy it? This available from October 3 on different portals, such as Amazon or FNAC, so it is very accessible to everyone.

The first data is really good, and that is that every child or teenager wants their complete King’s League set. It is a powerful tool to play in any park or field.

What do you think of the official King’s League game? If you want to recreate the matches of the competition created by the river y Piqueyou can now get this complete set for 49.99 eurosand show the world that you deserve to be in the King’s or Queen’s League.