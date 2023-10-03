On Tuesday, King Felipe VI of Spain gave the task of forming a new government to Pedro Sánchez, leader of the Socialist Party (PSOE) and outgoing prime minister, after the leader of the Popular Party (PP) Alberto Nuñez Feijóo had failed to gain the confidence of parliament. Sánchez said that on Wednesday he will begin negotiations with the various parties in order to find an agreement as soon as possible.

To obtain confidence in the first vote, the votes of at least 176 parliamentarians are needed, i.e. half plus one of the 350 members of Congress: at the moment Sánchez can count on the 121 votes of the deputies of his party, to which he hopes to add those of the other parties of the centre-left, such as Sumar, and of other small Basque and Catalan parties. For months, however, the PSOE’s negotiations have revolved above all around Junts per Catalunya (known more simply as Junts: meaning “United for Catalonia”), a centre-right Catalan independence party led by Carles Puigdemont, which after the elections surprisingly found itself in a decisive role in determining the formation of the government.

In the elections last July 23, the PP was the most voted party. Initially, therefore, the king had given Feijóo the task of forming a government but his attempts had not been successful, as widely expected. This is why the king has now given the job to Sánchez: if he manages to find an agreement with the independentists and the other centre-left parties he should obtain 178 votes in favour, enough to be elected prime minister in the first vote. Otherwise, on the second vote it is sufficient to obtain more votes in favor than against.

The deadline to form a new government is November 27, otherwise we will go back to voting.