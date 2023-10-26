There is news about this Nintendo Switch game. They have been recently offered by their developers. According to what was shared, The King of Fighters XIII Global Match has released a new trailer.

Remember that the game is released November 16, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and other platforms. Here you can review the premise and we leave you with a new trailer of this title below:

The many unique features of the console version of the game, such as the online mode, which allows you to enjoy smooth online matches against rivals from around the world, the tutorial mode, which can be enjoyed by KOF players for the first time, and the story mode, which features several exclusive episodes in visual novel format, have been improved for this installment.

